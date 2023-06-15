scorecardresearch

2023 Honda Unicorn 160 launched at Rs 1.10 lakh: Gets up to 10 years warranty

The new 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It features an updated OBD2-compliant engine and gets up to 10 years of warranty.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Honda Unicorn 160
Honda Unicorn 160 rivals the Yamaha FZ-S, Bajaj Pulsar 150, etc.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the updated Unicorn in the market. The new 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. While the motorcycle remains largely unchanged, it features an updated OBD2-compliant engine and now gets up to 10 years of warranty. 

honda unicorn price

Honda Unicorn 160: Design and features

Honda Unicorn is a premium 160cc commuter motorcycle that features an angular headlamp with chrome embellishments, a muscular fuel tank, a long single-piece seat and blacked-out alloy wheels. It is offered in four colour shades: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. In terms of features, the Unicorn 160 gets a three-pod analogue instrument cluster.

Also Read
honda unicorn features

Honda Unicorn 160: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Honda Unicorn 160 is a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that is now OBD2-compliant. This motor churns out 12.7 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets a disc brake at the front with a single-channel ABS and a drum unit at the rear.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “During its 2-decades existence, the Unicorn remains a preferred choice among Indian motorcyclists. This launch reinforces our commitment towards offering models that combine power, efficiency & comfort meeting the latest emission norms. We extend gratitude to our loyal customers for their support.”

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 10:32 IST
