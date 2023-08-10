2023 Honda SP160: Top 5 things you need to know

The 2023 Honda SP160 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this premium 160cc commuter motorcycle.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) expanded its 160cc product portfolio with the launch of a new premium commuter. The 2023 Honda SP160 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.18 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the company’s third 160cc motorcycle after the iconic Unicorn and the X-Blade. Here are the top 5 things that you should know about the new Honda SP160.

2023 Honda SP160: Design and colours

The new Honda SP160 is based on the Unicorn platform and shares design elements with its younger sibling – the SP125. It sports a muscular fuel tank, a long single-piece seat, an all-LED headlamp, an H-shaped taillamp and more. The SP160 is offered in a total of six colour variants. They are Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Matte Dark Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Gray.

2023 Honda SP160: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Honda SP160 is a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor is OBD2-compliant and churns out 13.2 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 14.58 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Honda SP160: Dimensions

Specifications SP160 Length 2061 mm Width 786 mm Height 1113 mm Wheelbase 1347 mm Ground clearance 177 mm Seat height 796 mm Kerb weight 139 kg (drum)

141 kg (disc) Fuel tank capacity 12 litres

2023 Honda SP160: Hardware and features

The Honda SP160 features telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it sports a disc brake at the front with a single-channel ABS and the option of a drum/disc unit at the rear. In terms of features, the SP160 gets an all-digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information including a speedometer, tachometer and gear position indicator. However, it misses out on Bluetooth connectivity.

2023 Honda SP160: Price and rivals

The 2023 Honda SP160 is offered in two variants. Its rear drum brake variant has been priced at Rs 1.18 lakh and the rear disc brake variant will retail at Rs 1.22 lakh, ex-showroom. The Honda SP160 will take on the likes of the Honda Unicorn, TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar 150, Yamaha FZ-S, etc.

