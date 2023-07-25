2023 Honda SP160 India launch soon: What to expect?

The new 2023 Honda SP160 will be launched in India this festive season. It will be based on the Honda Unicorn and will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-S, Bajaj Pulsar 150, etc.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch a new 160cc motorcycle this festive season. Based on the Honda Unicorn platform, the company will introduce the elder sibling of the SP125 and it will be christened the SP160. The all-new Honda SP160 will be HMSI’s third 160cc motorcycle in India after the Unicorn and the X-Blade.

2023 Honda SP160: What to expect?

The upcoming Honda SP160 will inherit design elements from the SP125. One can expect it to feature an all-LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank and a digital instrument cluster. Braking duties will be performed by a disc brake at the front with a single-channel ABS and a drum unit at the rear. It will get telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

2023 Honda SP160: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Honda SP160 will be the same 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that also does its duty in the Unicorn. This motor churns out 12.7 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Honda SP160: Price and competition

The Honda SP125 is currently priced from Rs 86,000 to Rs 90,000 while the Unicorn retails at Rs 1.10 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the new 2023 Honda SP160 to be priced in the same ballpark as the Unicorn. It will rival the likes of the Yamaha FZ-S, Bajaj Pulsar 150, etc.

Source: Autocar India