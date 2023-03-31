2023 Honda SP 125 launched in India: Priced from Rs 85,131

The new 2023 Honda SP 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 85,131, ex-showroom. It is offered in two variants and now features an OBD-2 compliant engine.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the updated SP 125. The new 2023 Honda SP 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 85,131, ex-showroom. This 125cc premium commuter motorcycle is offered in two variants and now gets an OBD-2 compliant engine to meet the new emission standards.

2023 Honda SP 125: Variant-wise prices

SP 125 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Drum brake with alloys Rs 85,131 Disc brake with alloys Rs 89,131

The new Honda SP 125 is offered in two variants. While the front drum brake with alloy wheels has priced at Rs 85,131, the front disc brake with alloys variant will retail at Rs 89,131, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Honda SP 125 takes on the other 125cc commuter motorcycles, which include the Hero Glamour, Hero Super Splendor, Honda Shine, TVS Raider, etc.

2023 Honda SP 125: What’s new?

For the year 2023, Honda has updated the SP 125 and it’s now compliant with the OBD-2 emission norms that will come into effect from April this year. Powering the Honda SP 125 is a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 10.7 bhp and 10.9 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Honda is also offering a new Mat Marvel Blue Metallic paint scheme and wider 100mm rear tyre with the SP 125.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of the OBD-2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers’ expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts.”

