2023 Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Price, specs comparison

The 2023 Honda Shine 125 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 79,800, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its sibling, the Honda SP 125, in a specification-based comparison.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently introduced the updated Shine 125 and SP 125 in the country. Both the motorcycles now get an OBD2-compliant engine. While they share mechanicals and hardware with each other, there are some notable differences as well. Here’s how the new 2023 Honda Shine 125 fares against its sibling, the Honda SP 125, in a specification-based comparison.

Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Design and colours

In terms of design, both these 125cc motorcycles are quite distinctive. While the Shine boasts its classic minimalistic design since ages, the SP looks more youthful and vibrant. The new Shine 125 is offered in Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic and Decent Blue Metallic colour shades. Honda’s SP 125 is available in Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Marvel Blue Metallic paint schemes.

Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Engine and mileage

Specification Shine 125 SP 125 Engine 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 10.5 bhp 10.7 bhp Torque 11 Nm 10.9 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed Mileage 50-60 kmpl* 50-60 kmpl*

The Honda Shine 125 and the SP 125 share mechanicals with each other. Both motorcycles get the same 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with almost identical power and torque figures. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and they should offer a mileage of 50-60 kmpl in real-world conditions, depending on the usage.

Honda SP 125 (top) vs Shine 125 (bottom): Instrument cluster

Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Hardware and features

Honda’s SP 125 and the Shine 125 get telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a drum unit at the rear and there is an option of choosing a drum/disc at the front with a combined braking system. In terms of features, the SP 125 gets an all-LED headlamp and digital instrument cluster while the Shine 125 gets a basic analogue console.

Honda Shine 125 vs SP 125: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Honda Shine 125 Rs 79,800 – Rs 83,800 Honda SP 125 Rs 85,131 – Rs 89,131

The Honda Shine 125 is priced from Rs 79,800 to Rs 83,800 while the Honda SP 125 retails from Rs 85,131 to Rs 89,131, all prices ex-showroom. They rival the Hero Glamour 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Super Splendor 125, etc.

