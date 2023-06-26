2023 Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Passion Pro XTEC: Price, specs, features comparison

The 2023 Honda Shine 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,800, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Hero Passion Pro XTEC in a spec check.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has recently introduced the Shine 125 at a starting price of Rs 79,800, ex-showroom. While the motorcycle largely remains unchanged, it now gets an OBD2-compliant engine. Here’s how the 2023 Honda Shine 125 fares against the Hero Passion Pro XTEC in a specification-based comparison.

Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Passion Pro XTEC: Design and colours

In terms of appearance, the Shine 125 boasts its classic minimalistic design while the Passion Pro XTEC looks more youthful, thanks to tank shrouds and funky body graphics. The Honda Shine 125 is offered in Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic and Decent Blue Metallic colours. Hero’s Passion Pro XTEC, on the other hand, is available with three paint schemes: Candy Blazing Red, Force Silver and Polestar Blue.

Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Passion Pro XTEC: Engine and mileage

Specification Shine 125 Passion Pro XTEC Engine 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 113.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 10.5 bhp 9 bhp Torque 11 Nm 9.7 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 4-speed Mileage 50-60 kmpl* 55-65 kmpl*

While the Honda Shine is a 125cc motorcycle, the Passion Pro XTEC is a 110cc model. The Shine 125 gets a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 10.5 bhp and 11 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Hero’s Passion Pro XTEC features a 113.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 9 bhp and 9.7 Nm, mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Honda SP 125 (left) vs Hero Passion Pro XTEC (right): Instrument cluster

Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Passion Pro XTEC: Hardware and features

Honda Shine 125 and the Hero Passion Pro XTEC get telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a drum unit at the rear and there is an option of choosing a drum/disc at the front with a combined braking system. In terms of features, the Passion is more loaded as it gets an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster and more while the Shine 125 gets a basic analogue unit.

Honda Shine 125 vs Hero Passion Pro XTEC: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Honda Shine 125 Rs 79,800 – Rs 83,800 Hero Passion Pro XTEC Rs 78,528 – Rs 82,928

The new Honda Shine 125 is priced from Rs 79,800 to Rs 83,800 while the Hero Passion Pro XTEC retails from Rs 78,528 to Rs 82,928, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

