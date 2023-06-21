2023 Honda Shine 125 launched in India: Priced from Rs 79,800

The new 2023 Honda Shine 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,800, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the Hero Super Splendor, Bajaj Pulsar 125, etc.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the updated Shine 125 in the country. The 2023 Honda Shine 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,800, ex-showroom Delhi. It features an OBD2-compliant engine. The variant-wise prices of the Honda Shine 125 are mentioned in the table below.

Honda Shine 125: Variant-wise prices

Honda Shine 125 variant Price (ex-showroom) Drum variant Rs 79,800 Disc variant Rs 83,800

The new 2023 Honda Shine 125 is offered in two variants with Front Drum and Disc brake options. They have been priced at Rs 79,800 and Rs 83,800, ex-showroom Delhi. This 125cc premium commuter motorcycle rivals the likes of the Hero Glamour 125, Hero Super Splendor, Bajaj Pulsar 125, etc.

Honda Shine 125: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Honda Shine 125 is a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It is now OBD2-compliant and the motor churns out 10.7 bhp along with 11 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Apart from the minor engine update to comply with the latest emission norms, the Honda Shine 125 remains unchanged.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Leading the 125cc motorcycle segment, the success of brand Shine is a testimony to the love and trust of our customers. As we launch the 2023 Shine 125, I am confident, it will create a new benchmark in its segment and further strengthen our position.”

