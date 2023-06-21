2023 Honda Shine 125 launched in India: Priced from Rs 79,800

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the updated Shine 125 in the country. The 2023 Honda Shine 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,800, ex-showroom Delhi. It features an OBD2-compliant engine. The variant-wise prices of the Honda Shine 125 are mentioned in the table below.
Honda Shine 125: Variant-wise prices
|Honda Shine 125 variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Drum variant
|Rs 79,800
|Disc variant
|Rs 83,800
The new 2023 Honda Shine 125 is offered in two variants with Front Drum and Disc brake options. They have been priced at Rs 79,800 and Rs 83,800, ex-showroom Delhi. This 125cc premium commuter motorcycle rivals the likes of the Hero Glamour 125, Hero Super Splendor, Bajaj Pulsar 125, etc.
Honda Shine 125: Engine and gearbox
Powering the 2023 Honda Shine 125 is a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It is now OBD2-compliant and the motor churns out 10.7 bhp along with 11 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Apart from the minor engine update to comply with the latest emission norms, the Honda Shine 125 remains unchanged.
Here’s what the company said:
Commenting on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Leading the 125cc motorcycle segment, the success of brand Shine is a testimony to the love and trust of our customers. As we launch the 2023 Shine 125, I am confident, it will create a new benchmark in its segment and further strengthen our position.”
