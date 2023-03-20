2023 Honda Shine 100: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2023 Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this entry-level commuter motorcycle.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently forayed into the 100cc motorcycle category with the launch of the Shine 100. The all-new 2023 Honda Shine 100 is the company’s most affordable motorcycle and it has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this entry-level commuter motorcycle.

Honda Shine 100: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Shine 100 borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the Shine 125, and gets a basic halogen headlamp, a long single-piece seat, blacked-out elements and five-spoke alloy wheels. Honda is offering the Shine 100 in five colour shades. It is available in a Black paint scheme with Red, Blue, Green, Gold and Grey stripes that give it a dual-tone appeal.

Honda Shine 100: Engine and gearbox

Specification Shine 100 Engine 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 7.6 bhp Torque 8.05 Nm Gearbox 4-speed Mileage 60-70 kmpl (expected)

Powering the new Honda Shine 100 is a 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. While Honda claims that the Shine 100 will offer class-leading fuel efficiency, its actual mileage figures haven’t been revealed yet.

Honda Shine 100: Dimensions

Specification Shine 100 Length N.A. Width N.A. Height N.A. Wheelbase 1245 mm Ground Clearance 168 mm Seat Height 795 mm Kerb Weight N.A. Fuel Tank Capacity N.A.

Honda Shine 100: Hardware and features

The Honda Shine 100 is based on a new diamond-type frame. It sports telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end with a combined braking system as standard. In terms of features, this entry-level commuter gets a basic analogue instrument cluster that shows a speedometer, odometer and fuel gauge.

Honda Shine 100: Price and rivals

Honda is offering the all-new Shine 100 in a single variant and it has been priced at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. The Honda Shine 100 will take on other 100cc commuter motorcycles on sale in India which include the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc.

