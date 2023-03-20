2023 Honda Shine 100: Top 5 things you need to know

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently forayed into the 100cc motorcycle category with the launch of the Shine 100. The all-new 2023 Honda Shine 100 is the company’s most affordable motorcycle and it has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this entry-level commuter motorcycle.
Honda Shine 100: Design and colours
In terms of design, the Shine 100 borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the Shine 125, and gets a basic halogen headlamp, a long single-piece seat, blacked-out elements and five-spoke alloy wheels. Honda is offering the Shine 100 in five colour shades. It is available in a Black paint scheme with Red, Blue, Green, Gold and Grey stripes that give it a dual-tone appeal.
Honda Shine 100: Engine and gearbox
|Specification
|Shine 100
|Engine
|99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
|Power
|7.6 bhp
|Torque
|8.05 Nm
|Gearbox
|4-speed
|Mileage
|60-70 kmpl (expected)
Powering the new Honda Shine 100 is a 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. While Honda claims that the Shine 100 will offer class-leading fuel efficiency, its actual mileage figures haven’t been revealed yet.
Honda Shine 100: Dimensions
|Specification
|Shine 100
|Length
|N.A.
|Width
|N.A.
|Height
|N.A.
|Wheelbase
|1245 mm
|Ground Clearance
|168 mm
|Seat Height
|795 mm
|Kerb Weight
|N.A.
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|N.A.
Honda Shine 100: Hardware and features
The Honda Shine 100 is based on a new diamond-type frame. It sports telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end with a combined braking system as standard. In terms of features, this entry-level commuter gets a basic analogue instrument cluster that shows a speedometer, odometer and fuel gauge.
Honda Shine 100: Price and rivals
Honda is offering the all-new Shine 100 in a single variant and it has been priced at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. The Honda Shine 100 will take on other 100cc commuter motorcycles on sale in India which include the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc.
