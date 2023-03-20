scorecardresearch

2023 Honda Shine 100: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2023 Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this entry-level commuter motorcycle.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100 rivals the Hero Splendor Plus, Bajaj Platina, etc

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently forayed into the 100cc motorcycle category with the launch of the Shine 100. The all-new 2023 Honda Shine 100 is the company’s most affordable motorcycle and it has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. Here are the top 5 things that you need to know about this entry-level commuter motorcycle. 

Honda Shine 100 colours

Honda Shine 100: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Shine 100 borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the Shine 125, and gets a basic halogen headlamp, a long single-piece seat, blacked-out elements and five-spoke alloy wheels. Honda is offering the Shine 100 in five colour shades. It is available in a Black paint scheme with Red, Blue, Green, Gold and Grey stripes that give it a dual-tone appeal.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Also Read
Honda Shine

Honda Shine 100: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationShine 100
Engine99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected
Power7.6 bhp
Torque8.05 Nm
Gearbox4-speed
Mileage60-70 kmpl (expected)

Powering the new Honda Shine 100 is a 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. While Honda claims that the Shine 100 will offer class-leading fuel efficiency, its actual mileage figures haven’t been revealed yet. 

Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100: Dimensions

SpecificationShine 100
LengthN.A.
WidthN.A.
HeightN.A.
Wheelbase1245 mm
Ground Clearance168 mm
Seat Height795 mm
Kerb WeightN.A.
Fuel Tank CapacityN.A.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Shine 100 features

Honda Shine 100: Hardware and features

The Honda Shine 100 is based on a new diamond-type frame. It sports telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end with a combined braking system as standard. In terms of features, this entry-level commuter gets a basic analogue instrument cluster that shows a speedometer, odometer and fuel gauge.

Shine 100 price

Honda Shine 100: Price and rivals 

Honda is offering the all-new Shine 100 in a single variant and it has been priced at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom. The Honda Shine 100 will take on other 100cc commuter motorcycles on sale in India which include the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina, etc. 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which retro cruiser should be your pick?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 20-03-2023 at 09:35 IST