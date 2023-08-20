Along with OBD2 compliance, the new 2023 Honda Livo receives new body graphics and tubeless tyres.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated Livo in India at a starting price of Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The latest update ensures the Livo is now OBD2 compliant. This launch comes a few days after Honda updated its other 110cc commuter motorcycle– CD110 Dream Deluxe.

The entry-level commuter motorcycle is available in two variants– Drum and Disc, the latter being priced at Rs 82,500 (ex-showroom). Honda is offering a 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the updated Livo.

2023 Honda Livo updated styling, features

Overall design of the 2023 Livo remains unchanged barring new graphics, a modern and re-designed front visor and taillights. It gets three new colour schemes– Athletic Blue Metallic, Matte Crust Metallic, and Black. Honda says the prime idea of this update is to give Livo an ‘Urban Style’.

Its muscular fuel tank accompanied by chiselled tank shrouds lend a hint of sportiness to the overall styling. Other notable features include tubeless tyres wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels, a DC halogen headlamp, a 657 mm long seat, an integrated engine start/stop switch, 5-step preload adjustable rear twin shock absorbers, RSU telescopic front forks and combi-Brake system as well.

2023 Honda Livo engine specs

Powering Livo is a 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 8.67 bhp and 9.30 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a 4-speed gearbox. Along with OBD2 compliance, this motor now gets an ACG starter motor for a silent engine start. The brushless motor also acts as a generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding.

Speaking on the latest launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favourite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders.”