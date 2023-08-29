2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 180 comparison

How does the new Honda Hornet compare against the TVS Apache RTR 180? Here’s a detailed comparison.

The 180cc motorcycle segment is now a battleground between the new Honda Hornet 2.0 and the TVS Apache RTR 180. The duo have big expectations to fill as they need to be sportier than the 150/160cc motorcycles, while also being more affordable than the 200cc class.

Amongst the two motorcycles, the new Honda Hornet 2.0 is the newer product, costing Rs 1.39 lakh ex-showroom, while the tried and tested TVS Apache RTR 180 costs Rs 1.32 lakh ex-showroom. So which of the two should you choose?

Honda Hornet vs TVS Apache: Design

Visual appeal is important, and the new Hornet features a sculpted tank and a small headlight, giving it a muscular look. Adding to the sportiness are the new graphics and the black bodywork, making the Hornet an appealing motorcycle, visually.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 has a comparatively subtle design, although its tank shrouds give it a sporty look. The tiny fairing and the long side-slung exhaust round up the Apache RTR’s overall design. If the choice between the two motorcycles depends solely on looks, the Honda Hornet takes the win here.

Honda Hornet vs TVS Apache: Engine specifications

Both motorcycles are powered by a single-cylinder air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. On paper, the Honda Hornet makes marginally more power, however, the way the power is delivered makes the difference. The RTR feels more punchy despite making less power and torque.

Specifications Hornet 2.0 RTR 180 Displacement 184.4cc 177.4cc Power 17bhp 16.7bhp Torque 16Nm 15.5Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Honda Hornet vs TVS Apache: Features and equipment

The new Honda Hornet gets 17-inch wheels, LED lighting, USD forks, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with a single-channel ABS, a slip and assist clutch and a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster that shows the gear position amongst others.

The TVS Apache RTR 180 gets traditional telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, 17-inch wheels, disc brakes at both ends with a single-channel ABS and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The Honda is marginally better equipped owing to the USD forks, but the Apache’s hardware is more than capable of handling what the motorcycle was designed for.

Honda Hornet vs TVS Apache: Which one?

The Honda Hornet looks sportier, gets better equipment, and it’s a Honda. However, the TVS Apache feels punchier and offers a sense of performance compared to the Honda. Since they have similar power, features and a price difference of Rs 7,000, both motorcycles are a great choice, however, going by the ride experience alone, the RTR feels more desirable.