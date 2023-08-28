2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 launched at Rs 1.39 lakh

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 launched in India and is available in a single variant and four colour options.

Honda has launched the 2023 Hornet 2,0 in India, priced at Rs 1.39 lakh ex-showroom. The new Hornet gets cosmetic updates and is also BSVI OBD2 compliant. The new Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in a total of four colours: Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Starting with the design, the new Hornet retains its muscular design, the headlight assembly, and the X-shaped tail lamp, however, it gets new graphics to enhance its sportiness. The short exhaust and the split seats add to the Hornet’s sportiness.

Powering the 2023 Hornet 2.0 is a 184.4cc single-cylinder engine that makes 17bhp and 16Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a slip and assist clutch. Honda claims a mileage of 40kmpl with the new 2023 Hornet 2.0.

In terms of equipment, the Hornet 2.0 gets USD front forks, a monoshock at the rear, alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends with a single-channel ABS and a fully digital instrument cluster that has adjustable brightness. The motorcycle is wrapped in 110 front and 140-section rear tyres.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 competes with the other motorcycles in the category including the TVS Apache RTR 180, which is its direct competition.