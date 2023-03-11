2023 Honda H’ness CB350, CB350 RS launched: Priced from Rs 2.10 lakh

The 2023 Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350 RS have been launched in India. These retro cruiser motorcycles have been priced from Rs 2.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda BigWing India, HMSI’s premium two-wheeler arm, has introduced the updated H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS. The new 2023 Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2.10 lakh, ex-showroom. These retro cruiser motorcycles now get an OBD-2 compliant engine and some other updates.

2023 Honda H’ness CB350, CB350 RS: Price

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Honda H’ness CB350 Rs 2.10 lakh – Rs 2.15 lakh Honda CB350RS Rs 2.15 lakh – Rs 2.18 lakh

Honda’s CB350 series retro cruisers are offered in three variants each. While the H’ness CB350 has been priced from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh, the CB350RS will retail from Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 2.18 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. These motorcycles rival the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Classic 350, Jawa Classic, Forty-two, Yezdi Roadster and others.

2023 Honda H’ness CB350, CB350 RS: What’s new?

In terms of design and features, the CB350 range remains largely the same as before. The H’ness CB350 gets a new split seat set-up and both the motorcycles are also equipped with an emergency stop signal system that flashes turn signals after detecting a sudden braking. Honda is also offering a host of customisation options for these motorcycles.

2023 Honda H’ness CB350, CB350 RS: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Honda H’ness CB350 and the CB350 RS is the same 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. However, it now complies with OBD-2 emission norms. This motor churns out 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist & slipper clutch as well.

Here’s what the company said:

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Ahead of the government’s deadline, HMSI has been aggressively working on upgrading the product line up with latest norms. Today, we launch the new OBD2B compliant 2023 H’ness CB350 and CB350RS which are future-ready. We are also very positive that the specially curated custom kits under the new customization section ‘My CB, My Way’ will further delight our new as well as existing CB350 customers.”

