2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Top 5 things to know

The 2023 Honda Dio range is available in three variants and it now comes with top-of-the-line H-Smart trim like the Activa.

Honda has decided to update its sporty scooter, the Dio, with smart features. As a result, the Japanese two-wheeler company has launched the 2023 Dio with the top-of-the-line H-Smart variant. The Dio is the third scooter in the Honda portfolio to come equipped with H-Smart tech after the Activa 6G and Activa 125. We highlight the five things to keep in mind about the 2023 Honda Dio.

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Smart key

Like the best-selling scooter in India, the Activa, the Dio now comes with a smart key fob and offers features that are available in cars. We start with the Smart Find function which helps in locating the Dio H-Smart, but one has to keep in mind that the distance between the key and the scooter has to be within 10 meters. When pressed the button on the key, the scooter’s indicators start flashing.

The next feature is Smart Unlock, which allows the rider to unlock the handle, fuel tank lid and seat from a distance of two meters.

Also Read: Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Then is the Smart Safe. The Dio H-Smart can be switched on within 2 meters. Keeping safety in mind, the scooter automatically shuts down if the distance between the two-wheeler and the key is beyond the distance mentioned above.

The last feature is Smart Start. Honda is focused on making the customer’s experience simpler. To switch on the scooter, one has to turn the knob and switch on the engine start/stop button.

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Alloy wheels

Honda has upped the sporty flair of the Dio H-Smart by offering all-black alloy wheels. Only the top variant H-Smart get these snazzy 12-inch alloys while the STD (Standard) and the DLX (deluxe) come with black and golden steel rims. These are the same 12-inch alloy wheels that are also available in the Activa H-Smart.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Fully digital instrument console

The 2023 Dio comes with a new digital instrument cluster. Gone is the analogue display and in comes a multi-functional console that reads out average and real-time fuel economy along with distance to empty. Apart from this, it displays many other important alerts like battery and service maintenance and a 3-step eco indicator.

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: OBD-2 compliant engine

The Dio is powered by a 110cc 4-stroke engine which has a total output of 7.7bhp and 9.03Nm of torque. Now being an OBD-2 compliant engine, the Dio hasn’t lost any ponies as the power out remains the same.

Watch Video | Honda Shine 100 Review:

2023 Honda Dio H-Smart: Prices and Variants

The 2023 Dio is available in three variants — STD (standard), DLX (deluxe) and H-Smart. The STD is available at Rs 70,211 while the DLX is at Rs 74,212. Both trims see a price hike of Rs 1,586. The top-of-the-line new variant, the H-Smart, is priced at Rs 77,712. All the prices mentioned above are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.