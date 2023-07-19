2023 Honda Dio 125: All you need to know

The Honda Dio 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 83,400, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about this new TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Access 125 rival.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has expanded its 125cc scooter portfolio with the introduction of the all-new Dio 125. The 2023 Honda Dio 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 83,400, ex-showroom Delhi. It will be sold alongside the Dio 110. Here’s all you need to know about this new TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Access 125 rival from Honda.

2023 Honda Dio 125: Design and colours

In terms of design, the new Honda Dio 125 looks identical to its younger sibling, the Dio 110. However, it gets some additional features and funky body graphics. The Dio 125 sports an all-LED headlamp with an LED DRL, five-spoke alloy wheels and more. It is offered in seven colour shades. They are Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Night Star Black, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic & Sports Red.

2023 Honda Dio 125: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Honda Dio 125 is a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.19 bhp and 10.4 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. This is the same motor that also does its duty in the Activa 125 and the Grazia 125. Moreover, it gets a dual-tip muffler for a sporty exhaust note.

2023 Honda Dio 125: Hardware and features

The new Honda Dio 125 sports telescopic front forks and a spring-loaded shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear with a combined braking system as standard. In terms of features, it gets an all-digital instrument cluster, Honda’s H-Smart key, an external fuel lid, 18-litre under-seat storage space and more.

2023 Honda Dio 125: Price and competition

Honda is offering the new Dio 125 in two variants: Standard and Smart. They have been priced at Rs 83,400 and Rs 91,300, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively. The Honda Dio 125 will take on the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, etc.

