2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe launched at Rs 73,400

In its new avatar, the Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe gets an updated OBD2 compliant engine.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), has launched the updated CD110 Dream Deluxe in India at a starting price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom). The bike gets some minor updates including new features, added comfort, and some new colour options to make it a more attractive offering in the entry-level motorcycle segment.

The Japanese brand is also offering a comprehensive 10-year warranty package comprising 3 years as standard and an optional extendable up to 7 years on the updated CD110 Dream Deluxe. Honda recently announced the launch of SP 160 a couple of days back.

Commenting on the latest launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “Building on the rich legacy of brand CD, we are proud to introduce the all new CD110 Dream Deluxe. The motorcycle offers a comprehensive package of comfort, convenience, and style.”

2023 Honda CD110: Specs, features, styling

Powering the CD110 is a 109.51cc, PGM-Fi engine, which is now OBD2 compliant. This motor produces 8.68 hp and 9.30 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The engine has Honda’s enhanced smart power (eSP) technology which integrates silent start with (ACG) starter motor and programmed fuel injection (PGM-Fi).

The overall design remains identical with highlights such as stylish decals on the side cover and fuel tank, a chrome shield on the muffler and five spoke silver alloy wheels. Honda is offering four shades with the updated CD110 including Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Green, and Black with Grey.

Among features on offer, the CD110 Dream Deluxe gets very basic equipment that consists of halogen lighting, an engine start/stop switch, a side-stand engine inhibitor, and Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equaliser.