2023 Honda Activa with H-Smart key launched: Priced at Rs 80,537

The new 2023 Honda Activa H-Smart has been launched in India at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. It gets a host of features with a segment-first smart key to take on the likes of the TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has today announced the launch of the updated Activa 6G. It now gets a range-topping H-Smart variant with a segment-first smart key with car-like features. The new 2023 Honda Activa H-Smart has been priced at Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

2023 Honda Activa: Variant-wise prices

Honda Activa variant Price (ex-showroom) Activa Standard Rs 74,536 Activa Deluxe Rs 75,859 Activa H-Smart Rs 80,537

The new 2023 Honda Activa is offered in three variants, Standard, Deluxe & Smart, with prices ranging from Rs 74,536 to Rs 80,537, ex-showroom. It is available in six colour shades: Pearl Siren Blue, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door vs Mahindra Thar: Price, specs comparison

2023 Honda Activa H-Smart: What’s new?

The range-topping H-Smart variant of the Honda Activa gets alloy wheels, side stand warning with engine inhibitor, etc. However, the biggest highlight is the new smart key. Honda’s new smart key system incorporates Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe features. This smart key also has an immobilizer system that prevents a non-registered key from starting the engine.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Honda Activa H-Smart: Specifications

Powering the 2023 Honda Activa range is a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that now develops 7.73 bhp instead of 7.68 bhp in the outgoing model. The torque, however, remains the same at 8.9 Nm and the engine comes mated to a CVT. It’s worth mentioning that the Activa 6G is HMSI’s first OBD2-compliant two-wheeler much ahead of the April 2023 deadline.

Also Read: Honda Amaze diesel officially discontinued in India: Here’s why!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.