2023 Honda Activa 125 launched with H-Smart key: Priced from Rs 78,920

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 78,920, ex-showroom. It gets an OBD-2 compliant engine and new features, including the H-Smart key.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the updated Activa 125. The 2023 Honda Activa 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 78,920, ex-showroom. It gets an OBD-2 compliant engine to meet the new emission standards and some new features, including the H-Smart key. This scooter’s variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Honda Activa 125: Variant-wise prices

Activa 125 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Drum with steel wheels Rs 78,920 Drum with alloy wheels Rs 82,588 Disc with alloy wheels Rs 86,093 Activa 125 H-Smart Rs 88,093

The 2023 Honda Activa 125 is offered in four variants with prices ranging from Rs 78,920 to Rs 88,093, ex-showroom. With the latest update, the Activa 125 gets a new H-Smart variant with added features that were first seen on Honda’s best-selling scooter – the Activa 6G. The Activa 125 will take on other 125cc scooters which include the likes of the Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge, etc.

Also Read: Express Drives Garage: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 [First Report]

2023 Honda Activa 125: What’s new?

The Honda Activa 125 now gets a range-topping H-Smart variant with a smart key system that incorporates Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe features. It also has an immobilizer that prevents a non-registered key from starting the engine. Honda has updated its instrument cluster as well and the MID on the dash now shows total trip, clock, Eco indicator and other fuel efficiency related information.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Honda Activa 125: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Honda Activa 125 is a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.19 bhp at 6,250 RPM and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 RPM, paired with a CVT. This engine is now OBD-2 compliant to meet the new emission standards that will come into effect from April this year and can also run on E20 fuel.

Watch Video | 2023 Honda Activa First Look:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The launch of the 2023 Activa 125 with H-Smart marks a significant step forward for our customers, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and meeting their evolving needs. With advanced technology, we aim to deliver a superior product that sets us apart from the competition and drives growth for our business.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on SUVs to achieve 50% PV market share: EV roadmap revealed

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.