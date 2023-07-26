2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: New vs old model differences explained

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s how the new Xtreme 200S 4V fares against the old 2V model.

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced the four-valve version of the Xtreme 200S. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. While at first glance, it seems that the motorcycle has received just an engine update, in reality, it’s more than that. Here we have explained how the new 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V fares against the old 2V model.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs 2V: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, four-valve engine that churns out 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the old 2V model used to deliver 17.80 bhp and 16.45 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs 2V: Hardware

Hero MotoCorp has tweaked the hardware and ergonomics of the Xtreme 200S. The new 4V model gets a raised clip-on handlebar instead of the single-piece unit of its predecessor. Moreover, the braking duties are now performed by petal disc brakes and it gets a single-channel ABS.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs 2V: Design and features

In terms of design, the Hero Xtreme 200S remains largely unchanged. However, it gets new colour schemes. It is offered in three dual-tone shades. They are Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and a premium Stealth Edition. In terms of features, it gets a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs 2V: Price in India

The new 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom. On the other hand, the old 2V model used to retail at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF, etc.

