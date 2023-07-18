2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: Priced at Rs 1.41 lakh

The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF, etc.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated four-valve version of its flagship motorcycle. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is offered in a single variant with three colour schemes, including dual-tone shades. They are Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and a premium Stealth Edition.

2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Whats new?

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V gets a new four-valve engine that offers 6 percent more power and 5 percent more torque than its predecessor. It is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke, four-valve engine that churns out 18.9 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Price, specs, features comparison

2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Hardware and features

The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V sports telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by petal disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, this fully-faired motorcycle gets a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. We have successfully created and developed a horizontal strategy across Adventure, touring and streetfighter segment for our premium products, and have received an overwhelming customer response.”

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.