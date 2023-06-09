2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: What we know so far

The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched on June 14, however, ahead of its official debut, here’s all you need to know.

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Xtreme 160R in India on June 14. The brand recently shared a teaser of the upcoming motorcycle without revealing any details. However, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R has been spotted testing several times, revealing few essential details.

The Hero Xtreme 160R competes against established brands in the Indian market such as the TVS Apache, Bajaj Pulsar, and others. So here is all you need to know about the upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: Design

The upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R is expected to have the same overall silhouette, however with slight tweaks to it. The motorcycle is expected to have a new headlight design, along with new graphics, redesigned instrument console, switches, and alloy wheels. The overall design won’t stray far from its current styling.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: Features

The earlier spy shots have revealed some interesting details about the upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R, the most notable one being the upside-down forks. They will be non-adjustable units. The Xtreme 160R will also get petal rotors, which aid in better cooling.

Other features could include Bluetooth connectivity, updated switchgear, disc brakes at both ends, monoshock at the rear, tubeless tyres, LED lighting, and a blacked-out engine theme amongst others.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: Engine specifications

We expect Hero MotoCorp to retain the same 163cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine, however, will be updated to be OBD-2 compliant and capable of running on E20 petrol (petrol with 20 percent Ethanol). It will also be upgraded to a 4-valve engine, replacing the current 2-valve unit. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R: Pricing

The current-gen Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh ex-showroom. With the updated version, expect Hero MotoCorp to hike the price of the Xtreme 160R. When launched on June 14, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R could carry a price tag of around Rs 1.25 lakh ex-showroom.