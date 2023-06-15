2023 Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price, specs comparison

The new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its arch-rival, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, in a specification-based comparison.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new Xtreme 160R in India and it gets a host of updates over its predecessor. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its arch-rival, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, in a specification-based comparison.

Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Design and colours

While the design is a subjective topic, both these naked streetfighters look very aggressive and will appeal to the masses. The new Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in three colour variants: Blazing Sports Red, Matt Slate Black and Neon Shooting Star. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, on the other hand, is available in four paint schemes: Matte Black, Metallic Blue, Knight Black and Racing Red.

Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Engine and gearbox

Specification Xtreme 160R 4V Apache RTR 160 4V Engine 163.2cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected Power 16.6 bhp 17.3 bhp Torque 14.6 Nm 14.7 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Powering the new Xtreme 160R is a 163.2cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. Whereas, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets a 159.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 17.3 bhp and 14.7 Nm. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Instrument Cluster

Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Hardware and features

For suspension duties, the Xtreme 160R 4V gets USD front forks while the Apache RTR 160 4V sports conventional telescopic units. At the rear, they get a mono-shock absorber. The braking duties are performed by a disc at the front and a disc/drum at the rear with a single-channel ABS. In terms of features, they get a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Rs 1.27 lakh – Rs 1.37 lakh TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Rs 1.24 lakh – Rs 1.32 lakh

The new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is priced from Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh while the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V currently retails from Rs 1.24 lakh to Rs 1.32 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

