2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Price, specs comparison

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it stacks up against the Bajaj Pulsar N160 in a specification-based comparison.

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced the new Xtreme 160R 4V in the Indian market. It gets some significant updates over the outgoing model and has been priced from Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how the new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V stacks up against the Bajaj Pulsar N160 in a specification-based comparison.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Design and colours

In terms of design, both these naked streetfighters look very aggressive and are mainly targeted toward the young audience. The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in three colour variants: Blazing Sports Red, Matt Slate Black and Neon Shooting Star. Bajaj Pulsar N160 is also available in three paint schemes: Caribbean Blue, Brooklyn Black and Racing Red.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Engine and gearbox

Specification Xtreme 160R 4V Pulsar N160 Engine 163.2cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected Power 16.6 bhp 15.7 bhp Torque 14.6 Nm 14.65 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed

Powering the new Xtreme 160R 4V is a 163.2cc, single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine that churns out 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. Bajaj Pulsar N160, on the other hand, gets a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected motor that develops 15.7 bhp and 14.65 Nm. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Hardware and features

For suspension duties, the Xtreme 160R 4V gets USD front forks while the Pulsar N160 sports conventional telescopic units. At the rear, they get a mono-shock absorber. Braking duties are performed by a disc at the front and a disc/drum at the rear with a single-channel ABS on the Xtreme while the Pulsar gets disc brakes at either end with single or dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the N160 gets a semi-digital cluster while the Xtreme 160R sports a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Rs 1.27 lakh – Rs 1.37 lakh Bajaj Pulsar N160 Rs 1.23 lakh – Rs 1.31 lakh

The new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in three variants and its prices range from Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh. Bajaj’s Pulsar N160, on the other hand, is available in two variants and retails from Rs 1.23 lakh to Rs 1.31 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

