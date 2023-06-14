2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here

The new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will be launched in India today. Here’s what you can expect from this TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160-rivalling motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is all set to introduce the updated Xtreme 160R motorcycle. The new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will be launched in India today, i.e. June 14. It will get some significant updates and new features over its predecessor. The Xtreme 160R will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, etc.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Watch LIVE launch

Hero MotoCorp’s newest sporty commuter, the Xtreme 160R 4V, will be launched in India today at 06:40 PM (IST) in the evening. One can watch the live stream of its launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. We will be riding the new Xtreme 160R soon in the pink city of Jaipur. So, stay tuned for our first ride impressions.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: What to expect?

The new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will retain the outgoing model’s aggressive styling but feature minor tweaks that will enhance its overall appeal. For instance, it will get new upside-down (USD) front forks and petal disc brakes. However, the motorcycle is likely to continue getting a single-channel ABS only. In terms of features, it will sport an updated digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Engine and gearbox

The Hero Xtreme 160R is currently powered by a 163cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve, fuel-injected engine that develops 15 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM. Its upcoming model is likely to get an uprated engine with a four-valve set-up. The motorcycle will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

