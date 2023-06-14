2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.27 lakh

The new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, etc.

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated Xtreme 160R in India. The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It gets a host of updates over its predecessor, including cosmetic and mechanical ones. The variant-wise prices of the new Hero Xtreme 160R 4V are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Variant-wise prices

Xtreme 160R 4V variant Price (ex-showroom) Standard Rs 1.27 lakh Connected 2.0 Rs 1.33 lakh Pro Rs 1.37 lakh

The new 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is offered in three variants: Standard, Connected 2.0 and Pro. Its prices range from Rs 1.27 lakh to Rs 1.37 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries are scheduled to begin from the second week of July. It will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160, etc.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: What’s new?

Hero MotoCorp’s new Xtreme 160R 4V gets a host of updates over the outgoing model. It sports a re-designed all-LED headlamp, updated switchgear, extended tank shrouds, single/split seat setup and new paint schemes. The motorcycle also boasts new upside-down (USD) front forks from KYB on the top-spec Pro variant and there’s an updated instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R is a 163cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled engine which now gets a four-valve head and is OBD-2 & E20 compliant. This motor churns out 16.6 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. It is claimed to be the fastest motorcycle in its segment and can sprint from 0-60 kmph in 4.41 seconds.

