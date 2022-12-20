2023 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V launched: Priced at Rs 1.26 lakh

The new 2023 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom. This neo-retro roadster will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin 225, Yamaha FZ-X, etc.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the new Xpulse 200T 4V. The company has been teasing this motorcycle on its social media handles for a really long time and now it has been finally launched at Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom. Hero’s new Xpulse 200T 4V gets an uprated engine, cosmetic enhancements and more.

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor churns out 18.9 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Hero claims that the Xpulse 200T 4V gets 6% more power and 5% additional torque over its predecessor.

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Design and features

In terms of design, the Xpulse 200T 4V remains largely identical to its 2V counterpart. However, it gets some additional bits including fork cover gaiters, a visor and new body graphics. This motorcycle is now available in three colour schemes: Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold. It gets a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, “XPulse has built a robust position among motorcycling enthusiasts in India, and we are certain that this trend will be further strengthened with the launch of the new Hero XPulse 200T 4V.”

He further added, “Offering a distinctive experience to riders, the Hero XPulse 200T 4V truly comes in an all-new avatar, with its bold, youthful, and retro design elements. An embodiment of endless highways, and the dream of freedom, the new motorcycle is engineered to deliver an unmatched touring experience with utmost comfort and performance.”

