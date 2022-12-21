2023 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: All you need to know

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V has been launched in India at Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this new neo-retro touring motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, recently launched the four-valve version of the Xpulse 200T in the country. The new 2023 Hero Xpulse 200T 4V has been priced at Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about this new neo-retro touring motorcycle.

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Design and colours

In terms of design, the Xpulse 200T 4V remains largely identical to its 2V counterpart. However, it gets some additional bits including fork cover gaiters, a visor and new body graphics. The motorcycle also features an all-LED headlamp with an LED DRL. It is available in three dual-tone colour schemes: Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2023: New Bullet, Himalayan 450 & more

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Engine and gearbox

The Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is powered by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, 4-valve engine. This motor churns out 18.9 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Hardware and features

In terms of features, the Xpulse 200T 4V gets an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, etc. The motorcycle sports disc brakes at either end and gets a single-channel ABS. Suspension duties on this tourer are performed by telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Watch Video | Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review:

Hero Xpulse 200T 4V: Price and rivals

The new 2023 Hero Xpulse 200T has been priced at Rs 1.26 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price point, this 200cc tourer rivals the 150cc-160cc segment motorcycles, including the Yamaha FZ-X, TVS Apache RTR 160, and to some extent even the TVS Ronin 225, etc.

Also Read: BMW Group India to launch eight new models by January 2023: Check list here

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.