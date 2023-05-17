2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched with new features: Priced from Rs 1.44 lakh

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom. This entry-level adventure motorcycle gets an updated engine and new features.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the updated Xpulse 200 4V. The new 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom. This entry-level adventure motorcycle is now offered in two variants and gets an updated engine along with new features.

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: What’s new?

In terms of design, the updated Xpulse 200 4V gets a new 60 mm taller visor, updated switch gears, an all-LED headlamp with an H-shaped LED DRL and an updated rider triangle, thanks to the re-positioning of the rider foot peg which has been lowered by 35 mm and 8 mm rear set. The Hero Xpulse 200 4V now also features multiple ABS modes: Road, Off-road and Rally.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Xpulse 200 4V is the same 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke, four-valve engine that churns out 18.9 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. However, the engine is now OBD-2 compliant and can also run on E20 fuel. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Variants and price

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered in two variants: Standard and Pro. They have been priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 1.51 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The Pro variant of the Xpulse 200 4V gets a fully-adjustable front suspension with 250 mm travel, a 10-step adjustable rear suspension with 220 mm travel, taller seat height, increased ground clearance and a handlebar riser for better off-road experience.

Watch Video | Honda Shine 100 Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The introduction of the E20 and OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V is a strong reiteration of our focus on the premium segment, in a sustainable manner. The XPulse has rapidly become one of our most popular premium motorcycles among customers in India and across our global markets.”

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.