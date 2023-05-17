scorecardresearch

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V launched with new features: Priced from Rs 1.44 lakh

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom. This entry-level adventure motorcycle gets an updated engine and new features.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V
New Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered in two variants: Standard and Pro

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has introduced the updated Xpulse 200 4V. The new 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom. This entry-level adventure motorcycle is now offered in two variants and gets an updated engine along with new features. 

hero xpulse 200 4v

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: What’s new?

In terms of design, the updated Xpulse 200 4V gets a new 60 mm taller visor, updated switch gears, an all-LED headlamp with an H-shaped LED DRL and an updated rider triangle, thanks to the re-positioning of the rider foot peg which has been lowered by 35 mm and 8 mm rear set. The Hero Xpulse 200 4V now also features multiple ABS modes: Road, Off-road and Rally.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Also Read
xpulse 200 engine

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Engine and gearbox

Powering the new Xpulse 200 4V is the same 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke, four-valve engine that churns out 18.9 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. However, the engine is now OBD-2 compliant and can also run on E20 fuel. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

hero xpulse 200 4v pro rally edition

2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V: Variants and price

The 2023 Hero Xpulse 200 4V is offered in two variants: Standard and Pro. They have been priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 1.51 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The Pro variant of the Xpulse 200 4V gets a fully-adjustable front suspension with 250 mm travel, a 10-step adjustable rear suspension with 220 mm travel, taller seat height, increased ground clearance and a handlebar riser for better off-road experience.

Watch Video | Honda Shine 100 Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The introduction of the E20 and OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V is a strong reiteration of our focus on the premium segment, in a sustainable manner. The XPulse has rapidly become one of our most popular premium motorcycles among customers in India and across our global markets.”

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can it outshine its competitors?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 12:46 IST