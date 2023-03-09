2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC: All you need to know

The 2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC has been launched at Rs 83,368, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about this hi-tech 125cc commuter motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has expanded its XTEC range with the introduction of a new feature-rich variant of the Super Splendor. The 2023 Hero Super Splendor XTEC has been launched at a starting price of Rs 83,368, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s all you need to know about this hi-tech 125cc commuter motorcycle.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Design and colours

In terms of design, the new Super Splendor XTEC remains vastly similar to the regular variants. However, it gets a new all-LED headlamp with an LED DRL. Hero MotoCorp is offering the XTEC variant of the Super Splendor 125 in three colour shades. They are Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Hi-tech features

The main highlight of the Super Splendor XTEC is its enhanced feature list. It gets a USB mobile charging port and a new digital instrument cluster that shows a host of information including low fuel indication, real-time mileage, service indicator, etc. There is Bluetooth connectivity as well and it shows call and SMS alerts.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, this motorcycle remains identical to its regular variants. The new Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 10.7 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 10.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Hero Super Splendor XTEC: Price and rivals

The new Hero Super Splendor XTEC is offered in two variants. Its front drum brake version has been priced at Rs 83,368 while the front disc brake variant will retail at Rs 87,268, ex-showroom Delhi. This 125cc hi-tech commuter motorcycle will take on the Honda Shine, SP 125, Hero Glamour 125, etc.

