2023 Hero Maestro Xoom price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here

The prices of the 2023 Hero Maestro Xoom will be revealed today at 3 PM and you can watch its LIVE launch here. Here’s what to expect from Hero MotoCorp’s latest scooter for the Indian market.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Hero Maestro Xoom will be a feature-rich range-topping variant of the 110cc Maestro line-up

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will launch a new product today. The company’s latest offering for the Indian market will be a hi-tech scooter, christened the Maestro Xoom. The prices of the 2023 Hero Maestro Xoom will be revealed today at 3 PM and you can watch its LIVE launch here.

Hero Maestro Xoom: Watch LIVE launch

Hero MotoCorp will announce the prices of the new Maestro Xoom this afternoon at 3 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on Hero MotoCorp’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. We will also ride this tech-laden gearless scooter tomorrow. So, stay tuned for our first ride impressions.  

Also Read
Hero-Maestro-Edge
Hero Maestro Edge (Representative image)

Hero Maestro Xoom: What to expect?

The new Hero Maestro Xoom will sport an all-LED headlamp unit on the apron and an X-shaped LED DRL. It will get a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, 12-inch alloy wheels, etc. Powering this gearless scooter will be a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.04 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a CVT. 

Hero Maestro Xoom: Price and rivals

Hero Maestro Edge 110 is currently priced in India from Rs 68,816 to Rs 73,616, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming Maestro Xoom to charge a slight premium over the current prices. It will take on the likes of the Honda Activa Smart, TVS Jupiter, etc.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 09:34 IST