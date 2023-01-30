2023 Hero Maestro Xoom price reveal today: Watch LIVE launch here

The prices of the 2023 Hero Maestro Xoom will be revealed today at 3 PM and you can watch its LIVE launch here. Here’s what to expect from Hero MotoCorp’s latest scooter for the Indian market.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, will launch a new product today. The company’s latest offering for the Indian market will be a hi-tech scooter, christened the Maestro Xoom. The prices of the 2023 Hero Maestro Xoom will be revealed today at 3 PM and you can watch its LIVE launch here.

Hero Maestro Xoom: Watch LIVE launch

Hero MotoCorp will announce the prices of the new Maestro Xoom this afternoon at 3 PM (IST). One can watch the live stream of its launch event on Hero MotoCorp’s official YouTube channel by clicking on the above-embedded link. We will also ride this tech-laden gearless scooter tomorrow. So, stay tuned for our first ride impressions.

Hero Maestro Edge (Representative image)

Hero Maestro Xoom: What to expect?

The new Hero Maestro Xoom will sport an all-LED headlamp unit on the apron and an X-shaped LED DRL. It will get a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, 12-inch alloy wheels, etc. Powering this gearless scooter will be a 110.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 8.04 bhp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a CVT.

Hero Maestro Xoom: Price and rivals

Hero Maestro Edge 110 is currently priced in India from Rs 68,816 to Rs 73,616, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming Maestro Xoom to charge a slight premium over the current prices. It will take on the likes of the Honda Activa Smart, TVS Jupiter, etc.

