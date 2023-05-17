2023 Hero Karizma XMR showcased before launch

Hero is putting its sporty foot forward by launching the Karizma in the coming months. It will be powered by an all-new liquid-cooled engine.

Hero MotorCorp is all set to bring back its flagship model, the Karizma. After a series of spy images of the fully-faired motorcycle, Hero recently unveiled the bike at a dealer convention. Let’s tell you what to expect from the next-generation Karizma.

2023 Hero Karizma: What is it?

Sticking to its DNA, the 2023 Karizma will be a fully-faired bike as its design is inspired by the original version. The new bike looks more angular and sharper. With split seats and swept back foot pegs, the new Karizma’s riding stance comes across as more aggressive than its previous generation as that was a sports tourer. The Karizma comes with alloy wheels and a black chunky-looking exhaust with a contrasting grey protector shield.

2023 Hero Karizma: Engine

Officially, no details of the engine have been revealed, but according to reports, the 2023 Karizma could be powered by a 210cc engine. The powertrain is expected to be liquid-cooled and may have an output of around 25bhp. The engine will be mated with a 6-speed gearbox. Based on the image, the Karizma will be the first Hero MotoCorp motorcycle to be equipped with a dual-channel ABS.

Image: The Economic Times

2023 Hero Karizma: Competition

Being a Hero product, the new Karizma should be a value-for-money motorcycle. It will take on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, KTM RC 200 and Yamaha R15.

