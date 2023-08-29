Hero MotoCorp has brought back the legendary Karizma back from the dead. The latest avatar of the sports bike— Karizma XMR— has been priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This is an introductory price, post which prices are expected to be increased by at least Rs 10,000.
Bookings for the new Karizma XMR have started at a token amount of Rs 3,000 through the company’s official website. The sports bike is offered in a single fully-loaded variant with three colour schemes available– Phantom Black, Iconic Yellow and Matte Red.
2023 Hero Karizma XMR: New design
The all-new Karizma XMR has been repackaged in a fresh design. The biggest highlight is a dual projector LED headlamp housing tri-arrow signatures for LED DRLs on either side. The overall shape of the headlight cluster is a significant departure from earlier iterations of Karizma including the OG Karizma, Karizma ZMR and Karizma R.
It gets visual touches of a typical faired sports bike such as a prominent front fairing, a large windshield, fairing-mounted rear view mirrors, a raised floating tail section and split-style seats. While footpegs appear to be slightly rear-set, the raised clip-on handlebar should offer a fairly upright and comfortable riding posture. Other visual highlights include split grab rails, spoked alloy wheels and a stubby exhaust muffler.
2023 Hero Karizma XMR: New underpinnings
2023 Karizma XMR is based on a trellis frame with a box swingarm instead of traditional diamond frames, a first for a Hero two-wheeler. The frame uses a tubular architecture and appears to be a single-piece design, with no distinction between the main frame and the rear sub-frame.
As for cycle parts, the trellis frame is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and a 6-step adjustable rear mono-shock. Stopping duties are carried out by a 300mm petal disc upfront and a 230mm rotor at the rear, accompanied by dual-channel ABS.
2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Powertrain specs, features
Powering the Hero Karizma XMR is the company’s first liquid-cooled 210 cc DOHC 4V engine, making 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. Hero hasn’t yet released any fuel efficiency figures officially but it is expected to offer a mileage of around 32 km per litres.
In terms of features, the new-gen Karizma packs features like a fully-digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, a slip and assist clutch, an adjustable windshield, and Hero’s engine start/stop technology– Xsense.