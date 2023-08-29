Hero Karizma XMR will lock horns with rivals like KTM RC 200, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Pulsar F250, and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Hero MotoCorp has brought back the legendary Karizma back from the dead. The latest avatar of the sports bike— Karizma XMR— has been priced at Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom). This is an introductory price, post which prices are expected to be increased by at least Rs 10,000.

Bookings for the new Karizma XMR have started at a token amount of Rs 3,000 through the company’s official website. The sports bike is offered in a single fully-loaded variant with three colour schemes available– Phantom Black, Iconic Yellow and Matte Red.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR: New design

The all-new Karizma XMR has been repackaged in a fresh design. The biggest highlight is a dual projector LED headlamp housing tri-arrow signatures for LED DRLs on either side. The overall shape of the headlight cluster is a significant departure from earlier iterations of Karizma including the OG Karizma, Karizma ZMR and Karizma R.

Karizma XMR colour options

It gets visual touches of a typical faired sports bike such as a prominent front fairing, a large windshield, fairing-mounted rear view mirrors, a raised floating tail section and split-style seats. While footpegs appear to be slightly rear-set, the raised clip-on handlebar should offer a fairly upright and comfortable riding posture. Other visual highlights include split grab rails, spoked alloy wheels and a stubby exhaust muffler.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR: New underpinnings

2023 Karizma XMR is based on a trellis frame with a box swingarm instead of traditional diamond frames, a first for a Hero two-wheeler. The frame uses a tubular architecture and appears to be a single-piece design, with no distinction between the main frame and the rear sub-frame.

Hero Karizma XMR price

As for cycle parts, the trellis frame is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and a 6-step adjustable rear mono-shock. Stopping duties are carried out by a 300mm petal disc upfront and a 230mm rotor at the rear, accompanied by dual-channel ABS.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR: Powertrain specs, features

Powering the Hero Karizma XMR is the company’s first liquid-cooled 210 cc DOHC 4V engine, making 25.15 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a new 6-speed gearbox. Hero hasn’t yet released any fuel efficiency figures officially but it is expected to offer a mileage of around 32 km per litres.

In terms of features, the new-gen Karizma packs features like a fully-digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, a slip and assist clutch, an adjustable windshield, and Hero’s engine start/stop technology– Xsense.