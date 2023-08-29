Hero Karizma XMR 210 will feature a brand new liquid-cooled engine, a first for a Hero motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp will be bringing back the Karizma back from the dead. The company has been aggressively promoting the upcoming Karizma in its social media campaigns. Dubbed as ‘Karizma XMR’, design of the upcoming sports bike have been revealed courtesy of the multple teasers shared online by the manufacturer. It carries forward a similar fully-faired design along with upswept LED headlamps.

Another major highlight will be an all-new heart. Powering Karizma XMR is a brand new 210cc, liquid-cooled engine, the first from Hero MotoCorp. The motor is expected to be accompanied by a new 6-speed gearbox. Besides a new engine, the new-gen Karizma is likely benefit from a new range of features such as a digital TFT intrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, etc.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR launch: Watch It Live Here

Stay tuned to Express Drives for more updates on the new Hero Karizma XMR.