2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 India launch on August 29: R15 V4, Pulsar RS200 rival

The all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be launched in India on August 29, 2023. It will be Hero’s flagship fully-faired sports bike and will directly rival the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, etc.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has rolled out media invites for the launch of a new motorcycle. The official teaser video is captioned, “Witness the return of the legend” and one can easily make out that it will be the comeback of the iconic Karizma nameplate. The all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be launched in India on August 29, 2023.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: What to expect?

The upcoming Karizma XMR 210 has already been showcased to dealers and the leaked images reveal that this fully-faired motorcycle will come with sporty styling. It will feature all-LED headlamps, a muscular fuel tank, a split seat set-up, a stubby exhaust, a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity system and disc brakes at either end with likely dual-channel ABS.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be a brand new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. It will be Hero’s first motorcycle to get a liquid-cooled motor and a trellis frame. While the power figures haven’t been revealed yet, one can expect it to develop above 20 bhp and come mated to a 5 or 6-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210: Price and competition

The all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be the company’s flagship fully-faired motorcycle. It is expected to be priced around Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.60 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, the Karizma XMR 210 will take on the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Yamaha R15 V4, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, etc.

