2023 Hero HF Deluxe vs Honda Shine 100: Price, specs comparison

The new 2023 Hero HF Deluxe has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 60,760, ex-showroom Delhi. Here’s how it fares against its arch-rival, the Honda Shine 100, in a spec-based comparison.

Hero MotoCorp recently updated its entry-level 100cc commuter bike, the HF Deluxe, with the addition of some new features. The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 60,760, ex-showroom, and it directly rivals Honda’s Shine 100. Here’s how the new Hero HF Deluxe fares against the Honda Shine 100 in a spec-based comparison.

Hero HF Deluxe vs Honda Shine 100: Design and colours

In terms of design, these entry-level motorcycles look quite simple and have a no-nonsense appeal. The Honda Shine 100 borrows design cues from the Shine 125 and is offered in five paint schemes. The base colour is Black in all the variants while the graphics can be had in Red, Blue, Green, Gold and Grey shades which gives it a dual-tone appeal.

Hero HF Deluxe, on the other hand, is available in a total of nine colour shades. They are Canvas Black, Nexus Blue, Black with Sports Red, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black, Gold, Black with Purple, Techno Blue and Heavy Grey with Green.

Hero HF Deluxe vs Honda Shine 100: Powertrain and mileage

Specification HF Deluxe Shine 100 Engine 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected Power 7.9 bhp 7.6 bhp Torque 8.05 Nm 8.05 Nm Gearbox 4-speed 4-speed Mileage 60-70 kmpl* 60-70 kmpl*

Powering the Hero HF Deluxe is a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. Honda Shine 100, on the other hand, gets a 99.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.6 bhp and 8.05 Nm. Both these motorcycles come mated to a 4-speed gearbox and should deliver around 60-70 kmpl mileage in real-world conditions.

Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe (Instrument Cluster)

Hero HF Deluxe vs Honda Shine 100: Hardware and features

In terms of hardware, the updated Hero HF Deluxe as well as the Honda Shine 100 sport telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by drum brakes at either end with a combined braking system as standard. They feature an analogue instrument cluster that displays all the basic trip-related information.

Hero HF Deluxe vs Honda Shine 100: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) Hero HF Deluxe Rs 60,760 – Rs 67,908 Honda Shine 100 Rs 64,900

The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is offered in four variants with prices ranging from Rs 60,760 to Rs 67,908 while the Honda Shine is sold in a single variant which is priced at Rs 64,900, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

Watch Video | Honda Shine 100 Review:

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.