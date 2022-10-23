2023 Ducati V4 series unveiled globally

The Streetfighter V4 and V4 S models will be available in Ducati dealerships starting from January 2023, while the V4 SP2 version will arrive starting from March 2023.



Ducati has expanded its Streetfighter V4 family as the Italian manufacturer unveiled the upgraded versions of its V4, V4 S, and V4 SP2 models.

The 2023 Streetfighter retains the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It develops 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and gets a peak torque of 123 Nm. It also gets an improved Ducati Quickshifter (DQS).



The super sports naked bike range also gets new power delivery modes – Full, High, Medium, and Low. The full power mode allows the engine to express its full potential with torque curves without electronic filters, except for first gear.



For the high and medium power modes, a new ‘Ride by Wire’ map management system with dedicated calibration for each of the six gears, will ensure optimum thrust every time the throttle is opened. The low power mode, on the other hand, will limit the maximum power of the bike to 162 bhp while also making the throttle response less sensitive.



The new Streetfighter range gets new colours, redesigned fuel tanks with an enhanced capacity of 17 litre. It also gets a brand-new ‘Wet Riding Mode’, which will improve its performance on low-grip surfaces.

Further, the S and SP 2 variants get a new lithium-ion battery pack, which is 1.7kg lighter than the preceding models.



Ducati Streetfighter V4 gets a full-LED front light and a V-shaped DRL, taking its cues from the newly-launched Panigale V4’s front view.



Topping the 2023 Streetfighter range is the special-edition Streetfighter V4 SP2 model, which the manufacturer says combines the “Fight Formula” with the “SP” specifications, making it more effective, particularly on the race track.

Just like the Panigale V4, the V4 SP2 gets a ‘Winter Test’ livery, inspired by the Ducati corse bikes used during the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and SBK Championships. It gets a set of 5 split-spoke carbon rims, Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers, STM-EVO SBK dry clutch,and Ohlins suspension, identical to those of the Panigale V4.



The Streetfighter V4 and V4 S models will be available in Ducati dealerships starting from January 2023, while the V4 SP2 version will arrive starting from March 2023.



Read More: 2022 Ducati Panigale V4 range launched in India; Price starts at Rs. 26.49 lakhs





