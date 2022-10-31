2023 Ducati Diavel is now V4: All you need to know 

The heart of the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 is a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine that churns 168bhp.

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 has been revealed and it’s a V4! This power cruiser now gets the Italian’s V4 Granturismo engine and significant styling changes for the model year 2023. It features an aluminium monocoque frame and quad exhaust tips! Let’s take a more detailed look of the latest Ducati here.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Design

The Ducati Diavel V4 gets alloys that are two-tone with a diamond-cut effect.

The Ducati Diavel V4 gets a muscular tank and large air vents on both sides of the headlamp, the Diavel V4 has an unmistakable stage presence, right from the first glance. The motorcycle is quite muscular, gets a scooped seat, slim tail section, and a large rear tyre with a hugger as well as a single-sided swingarm. Ducati says that the inspiration is from muscle cars. It also gets a new LED headlight with C-shaped LED DRLs and a cluster of LEDs below the tail section. The alloys are two-tone with a diamond-cut effect that further elevates the design.

Gets C-shaped cluster of LEDs below the tail section.

The 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 will be offered in two colors – Ducati Red and Thrilling Black.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Engine

The Diavel V4 gets three power modes and four ride modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, and a new Wet mode.

The heart of the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 is a 1,158cc, liquid-cooled V4 engine that churns 168bhp at 10,750rpm and 126Nm of torque at 7,500rpm and also does duty on the Multistrada V4. The Italian has bid adieu to the previous 1,262cc V-twin engine. Additionally, to check heating and fuel consumption, the Diavel V4 gets a cylinder deactivation system that shuts down the rear two cylinders when required. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which gets a bi-directional quickshifter.

The Diavel V4 gets three power modes and four ride modes – Sport, Touring, Urban, and a new Wet mode that alters and adjusts power output, engine response and intervention levels from the motorcyle’s electronic rider aids.

In terms of features, the 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 gets a 5.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, cruise control, launch control, cornering ABS, wheelie control, traction control and a six-axis IMU.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Chassis and ergonomics

Ducati has managed to cut down the weight of the Diavel V4 by 13 kgs (total 211kg dry) despite moving to four cylinders from two. The motorcycle gets an aluminium monocoque frame that’s directly attached to the cylinder heads instead of the steel trellis frame.

Suspension duties are taken care with the help of a fully adjustable 50mm USD fork up front and fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The 2023 Diavel V4 has a seat height of 790mm and the handlebar is closer by 20mm closer to the rider for a more comfortable riding posture.

At the front, the bike gets dual Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers and 330mm discs, while at the rear it gets a two-piston caliper and a single 265mm disc. The five-spoke cast alloy wheels are cast in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

2023 Ducati Diavel V4: Price in India?

Ducati is yet to officially launch the Diavel V4 in India giving us time to move money around because the Diavel V4 is likely to retail higher than the Diavel 1260 that carries a sticker price of Rs. 20.49 lakh, ex-showroom.