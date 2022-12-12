2023 Ducati Desert X launched in India: Priced from Rs 17.91 lakh

The all-new 2023 Ducati Desert X has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries will commence next month.

Ducati has finally introduced the much-awaited Desert X adventure motorcycle in the Indian market. The all-new 2023 Ducati Desert X has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries will commence in early 2023.

2023 Ducati Desert X: Price and rivals

The new 2023 Ducati Desert X is offered in a single variant in India. Priced at Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom, the Desert X will be available only in a Star White Silk paint scheme. Its bookings are open across all Ducati India dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. The Ducati Desert X will take on the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and the Honda Africa Twin.

2023 Ducati Desert X: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Ducati Desert X is a 937cc, L-Twin, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, Testastretta engine that churns out 110 bhp at 9,250 RPM and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This is the same motor that also does its duty in the Monster and Multistrada V2. Ducati says that this powertrain has been tuned to match its ADV characteristics and perform better off-the-road.

2023 Ducati Desert X: Design and features

The Ducati Desert X is a unique-looking adventure motorcycle. It gets twin LED headlights with round-shaped LED DRLs that are inspired by the Cagiva Elefant of the ‘90s. The ADV sports a sleek profile, a tall visor, multi-spoke wheels, an upswept exhaust, etc. The Desert X features a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple riding modes and a host of electronic equipment to ensure safety & performance in all conditions.

