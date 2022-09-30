2023 BMW S1000RR breaks cover

2023 BMW S1000RR unveiled. The new S1000RR features aerodynamic updates, mechanical tweaks, and a new set of electronic aids to let riders have fun.

The 2023 BMW S1000RR has been unveiled, and the flagship sports bike from the German manufacturer gets cosmetic, mechanical, and tech updates. The BMW S1000RR has gained a massive fan following over the years owing to its outright performance and the technology it packs. Now, BMW has taken it further.

Starting with cosmetics, BMW has retained its aggressive design language with its sharp bodywork and sleek headlights, however, the motorcycle maker now offers winglets as standard across its range. As per BMW, the winglets offer 10 kg of downforce. Also, the front windshield is slightly taller for better aerodynamics.

Mechanical updates include a new adjustable pivot for the swingarm for better customisation based on the rider, while the rear sprocket now gets 46 teeth as compared to 45 teeth on the older gen model.

An even bigger mechanical change is from the power train, as BMW has managed to squeeze out more power for the 1.0-litre motor. The 999cc inline-four now makes 206.7 bhp, 2 bhp more compared to the older motorcycle with the help of BMW’s ShiftCam technology. The German major has borrowed larger intake ports from the M1000RR.

The BMW S1000RR also gets updated electronic nannies and features slide control, allowing the rider to get into a controlled slide around corners, and also gets a Slide Assist feature that lets riders slide the rear into a corner using the brake.

The motorcycle also gets USB charging ports, a hill hold function, and a pitlane limiter. Other electronic aids such as riding modes, traction control, ABS, and the quickshifter have been retained. BMW has also tweaked the suspension to offer better handling.

The 2023 BMW S1000RR will be offered in three variants: Standard, Sport, and M. The updated motorcycle will make its way to India soon and deliveries are expected to happen sometime early next year. Also, expect the latest BMW S1000RR to be priced higher than the outgoing model as well.