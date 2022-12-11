2023 BMW S 1000 RR launched in India: Priced from Rs 20.25 lakh

The new 2023 BMW S 1000 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and its deliveries will commence in February next year.

BMW Group India ended the calendar year 2022 in style with the launch of three new models. The company introduced its flagship SUV, the all-new BMW XM, facelifted BMW M340i and the updated S 1000 RR in the country. The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

2023 BMW S 1000 RR: Variant-wise prices

BMW S 1000 RR Variant Price (ex-showroom) Standard Rs 20.25 lakh Pro Rs 22.15 lakh Pro M Sport Rs 24.45 lakh

The new 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is offered in three variants: Standard, Pro and Pro M Sport, with prices ranging from Rs 20.25 lakh to Rs 24.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open across all BMW Motorrad dealerships in India. Its deliveries will commence in February next year.

2023 BMW S 1000 RR: What’s new?

In terms of design, the updated BMW S 1000 RR looks identical to its predecessor but gets new winglets that help in providing aerodynamic downforce. The motorcycle’s chassis has also been improvised which allows more flexibility laterally. BMW has also updated the electronic aids of the S 1000 RR and it now features M brakes as standard, ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist and more.

2023 BMW S 1000 RR: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR is a 999cc, four-cylinder, water & oil cooled engine with BMW’s ShiftCam technology and it’s now more powerful than before. This motor churns out 207 bhp (210 hp) as compared to 204 bhp (207 hp) in the outgoing model. The torque remains the same at 113 Nm and the engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The S 1000 RR embodies true BMW Motorrad racing DNA. Armed with more engine power, a sharper design, improved aerodynamics and numerous innovations in handling dynamics, the all-new S 1000 RR is revving to go. It will undoubtedly reconfirm its credible pole position as a class winner and inspire riders to never stop challenging.”

