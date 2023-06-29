scorecardresearch

2023 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: Priced from Rs 49 lakh

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49 lakh, ex-showroom. This is the most powerful road-legal Beemer and will be imported to India as a CBU.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
BMW M 1000 RR
The M 1000 RR is BMW’s most expensive motorcycle on sale in India

BMW Motorrad has introduced the all-new M 1000 RR in the Indian market. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin in November this year. The variant-wise prices of the new BMW M 1000 RR are mentioned in the table below.

bmw m 1000 rr

BMW M 1000 RR: Variant-wise prices

BMW M 1000 RR variantPrice (ex-showroom)
StandardRs 49 lakh
CompetitionRs 55 lakh

The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR is offered in two variants. Its Standard version has been priced at Rs 49 lakh and the top-spec Competition variant will set you back by Rs 6 lakh more and costs Rs 55 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The M 1000 RR is BMW’s most expensive motorcycle on sale in India. Also, this is the most powerful road-legal Beemer and will be imported as a CBU (completely built-up unit). 

Also Read
bmw s 1000 rr

BMW M 1000 RR: Engine and gearbox

Powering the BMW M 1000 RR is a 999cc, four-cylinder, water & oil-cooled engine with BMW’s ShiftCam technology. This motor churns out 210 bhp at 14,500 RPM and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 314 kmph.  

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the new BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad has set a new milestone in the field of superbikes. It is a motorcycle built for those who are driven by passion and ready to take on challenges. Sporting the look of a winner, coupled with uncompromising acceleration and pure performance, the new BMW M 1000 RR stands for absolute performance and exclusivity down to the last detail. Just the typical M.”

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 07:00 IST
