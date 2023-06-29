2023 BMW M 1000 RR launched in India: Priced from Rs 49 lakh

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49 lakh, ex-showroom. This is the most powerful road-legal Beemer and will be imported to India as a CBU.

BMW Motorrad has introduced the all-new M 1000 RR in the Indian market. The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will begin in November this year. The variant-wise prices of the new BMW M 1000 RR are mentioned in the table below.

BMW M 1000 RR: Variant-wise prices

BMW M 1000 RR variant Price (ex-showroom) Standard Rs 49 lakh Competition Rs 55 lakh

The 2023 BMW M 1000 RR is offered in two variants. Its Standard version has been priced at Rs 49 lakh and the top-spec Competition variant will set you back by Rs 6 lakh more and costs Rs 55 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The M 1000 RR is BMW’s most expensive motorcycle on sale in India. Also, this is the most powerful road-legal Beemer and will be imported as a CBU (completely built-up unit).

Also Read: Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: India launch on July 5

BMW M 1000 RR: Engine and gearbox

Powering the BMW M 1000 RR is a 999cc, four-cylinder, water & oil-cooled engine with BMW’s ShiftCam technology. This motor churns out 210 bhp at 14,500 RPM and 113 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 314 kmph.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Review:

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the new BMW M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad has set a new milestone in the field of superbikes. It is a motorcycle built for those who are driven by passion and ready to take on challenges. Sporting the look of a winner, coupled with uncompromising acceleration and pure performance, the new BMW M 1000 RR stands for absolute performance and exclusivity down to the last detail. Just the typical M.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison: What to expect?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.