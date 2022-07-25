2023 BMW C 400 GT unveiled globally: India launch soon?

The new 2023 BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter has been unveiled globally. Its previous iteration is available in India as a fully imported CBU and is currently priced at Rs 10.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the updated C 400 GT maxi-scooter in the international markets. The new 2023 BMW C 400 GT gets some cosmetic updates and new features. It is worth mentioning that its previous iteration is available in India as a fully imported CBU and is currently priced at Rs 10.40 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the most expensive scooter in the country.

With the latest update, the BMW C 400 GT gets a new colour shade. This maxi-scooter is now offered in Callisto Gray Metallic, Black Storm Metallic, and Alpine White 3 paint schemes. The new Callisto Gray Metallic shade gets golden brake callipers at the front. Moreover, this premium maxi-scooter now also gets the option to turn off the self-canceling indicators via the instrument cluster.

Apart from these minor subtle updates, the maxi-scooter remains the same as before. Powering the BMW C 400 GT is a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops around 33.5 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT and it has a top speed of 139 kmph.

For suspension duties, it gets 35 mm telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear with adjustable preload. The braking duties are performed by dual disc brakes at the front and it gets a single disc at the rear with BMW Motorrad’s ABS. The updated 2023 BMW C 400 GT is expected to be launched in India soon and it won’t have any direct rivals in India.

