scorecardresearch

2023 BMW C 400 GT unveiled globally: India launch soon?

The new 2023 BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter has been unveiled globally. Its previous iteration is available in India as a fully imported CBU and is currently priced at Rs 10.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
BMW C 400 GT

BMW Motorrad has unveiled the updated C 400 GT maxi-scooter in the international markets. The new 2023 BMW C 400 GT gets some cosmetic updates and new features. It is worth mentioning that its previous iteration is available in India as a fully imported CBU and is currently priced at Rs 10.40 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the most expensive scooter in the country. 

With the latest update, the BMW C 400 GT gets a new colour shade. This maxi-scooter is now offered in Callisto Gray Metallic, Black Storm Metallic, and Alpine White 3 paint schemes. The new Callisto Gray Metallic shade gets golden brake callipers at the front. Moreover, this premium maxi-scooter now also gets the option to turn off the self-canceling indicators via the instrument cluster. 

Also Read: 2022 Hero Super Splendor Canvas Black edition launched: Priced from Rs 77,430

Also Read

Apart from these minor subtle updates, the maxi-scooter remains the same as before. Powering the BMW C 400 GT is a 350cc, water-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine. This motor develops around 33.5 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a CVT and it has a top speed of 139 kmph. 

Also Read: 2022 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC: All you need to know

For suspension duties, it gets 35 mm telescopic front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear with adjustable preload. The braking duties are performed by dual disc brakes at the front and it gets a single disc at the rear with BMW Motorrad’s ABS. The updated 2023 BMW C 400 GT is expected to be launched in India soon and it won’t have any direct rivals in India.

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Bike News