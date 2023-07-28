2023 Benelli TRK 502 and 502X get new colour schemes

Benelli has introduced a new Black and Forest Green colour scheme for the 2023 Benelli TRK range.

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) has announced the launch of new colour schemes for the Benelli TRK 502 and Benelli TRK 502X. The new colours for 2023 have been introduced to celebrate the upcoming festivities.

With the launch of the new colours, the Benelli TRK 502 will now be available in Grey, White, Black and Forest Green. The Benelli TRK 502X will also be available in 4 different colours – Grey, White, Yellow and Forest Green.

Also Read 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: New vs old model differences explained

The TRK range is powered by the same 500cc parallel-twin, DOHC, liquid-cooled, motor that produces a peak power of 46bhp and 46Nm of peak torque. The motorcycles feature crash guards and knuckle guards as standard, along with rear pannier mount brackets, adjustable handlebar, backlit switchgear, 20-litre fuel tank, engine bash plate and more.

With a booking amount of Rs 10,000, deliveries have begun across all authorised dealerships, and the 2023 Benelli TRK 502 is priced at Rs 5.85 lakh, while the TRK 502X is priced at Rs 6.35 lakh, ex-showroom.