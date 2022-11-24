2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the all-new Pulsar P150 in the Indian market. The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar P150 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It is the fourth Pulsar-branded motorcycle to be based on the company’s new platform after the Pulsar N160, N250 and F250. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about it.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Design and Colours

The new Bajaj Pulsar P150 shares its design language with the Pulsar N160. It features a sharp front fascia with a projector LED headlamp and twin LED DRLs. The motorcycle also gets sharp tank extensions, an underbelly cowl, a stubby exhaust and six-spoke alloy wheels. It is available in five colour shades: Ebony Black Blue, Caribbean Blue, Ebony Black White, Ebony Black Red and Racing Red.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar P150 is a 149.68cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 14.3 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 13.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Dimensions and Capacity

Dimensions Pulsar P150 Length N.A. Width N.A. Height N.A. Wheelbase 1352 mm Ground Clearance 165 mm Seat Height 790 mm Kerb Weight 140 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14 litres

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Hardware and Features

The Bajaj Pulsar P150 gets 31mm telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 260mm disc brake at the front and the option of a 230mm disc or a 130mm drum brake at the rear with a single-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, it gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, LED lighting system, etc.

Bajaj Pulsar P150: Price and Rivals

Pulsar P150 Variant Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Single disc Rs 1.17 lakh Double disc Rs 1.20 lakh

Bajaj Auto is offering the Pulsar P150 in two variants. The single disc variant has been priced at Rs 1.17 lakh while the double disc variant will retail at Rs 1.20 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ-S, etc.

