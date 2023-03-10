2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 with USD forks officially teased: Launch soon

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been officially teased and it’s likely to be launched soon. This naked streetfighter will get some mechanical updates, including the addition of USD front forks and dual-channel ABS.

Bajaj Auto has officially teased the updated Pulsar NS200 on its social media handles ahead of an imminent launch. The prices of the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 are likely to be announced soon. It will get some major mechanical updates, including the addition of USD front forks and dual-channel ABS.

The Pulsar NS200 is sold as the Dominar 200 in the Brazilian markets

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: What to expect?

In terms of design, the updated Pulsar NS200 is likely to remain identical to the current model. However, it might get new colour schemes. This naked streetfighter will now sport upside-down front forks at the front instead of the conventional telescopic units. Bajaj Auto will also offer a dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) with this motorcycle.

Also Read: Upcoming Bikes in India in March 2023: Pulsar 220F to Street Triple R

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the new Pulsar NS200 is likely to remain unchanged. However, the engine will be now OBD-2 compliant. Powering the Bajaj NS200 will be a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review:

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200: Price and rivals

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is currently priced from Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Upon launch, one can expect the updated MY2023 model to charge a slight premium over the current prices. Moreover, along with the Pulsar NS200, the company might also launch the new Pulsar NS160 in the Indian market.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.