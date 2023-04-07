2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs N250 vs RS200: Clash of the Pulsars!

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 has been launched at Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the similarly priced Pulsar N250 and the flagship RS200 in a specification-based comparison.

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the updated Pulsar NS200 and the NS160 in the Indian market. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets additional equipment and is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how this naked streetfighter fares against the similarly priced Pulsar N250 and the flagship Pulsar motorcycle, the RS200, in a specification-based comparison.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs N250 vs RS200: Design and colours

In terms of design, all these Pulsar motorcycles are completely different from one another and have their separate fan following in the market. While the NS200 and the N250 are naked streetfighters, the RS200 is a fully-faired motorcycle. Bajaj is offering the Pulsar NS200 in two paint schemes. The N250 and the RS200, on the other hand, are offered in three colour variants each.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs N250 vs RS200: Engine and gearbox

Specification Pulsar NS200 Pulsar N250 Pulsar RS200 Engine 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 249.07cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected Power 24.1 bhp 24.1 bhp 24.1 bhp Torque 18.7 Nm 21.5 Nm 18.7 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed 6-speed

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the RS200 is a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 24.1 bhp and 18.7 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Pulsar N250, on the other hand, gets a 249.07cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs N250 vs RS200: Hardware and features

Bajaj Pulsar N250 and the RS200 get telescopic front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The NS200, on the other hand, is the first Pulsar motorcycle to sport USD or upside-down front forks. At the rear, it gets a mono-shock absorber. For braking duties, these motorcycles get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, they get a semi-digital instrument cluster and miss out on smartphone connectivity tech.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs N250 vs RS200: Price and rivals

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rs 1.47 lakh Bajaj Pulsar N250 Rs 1.41 lakh – Rs 1.50 lakh Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Rs 1.71 lakh

Finally, talking about the price, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, the Pulsar N250 retails from Rs 1.41 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh and the flagship Pulsar RS200 is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which Pulsar motorcycle will be your personal pick? Do let us know in the comments below!

