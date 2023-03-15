2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R: All details.

Bajaj has launched the 2023 Pulsar NS160 in India at Rs. 1,34,657, ex-showroom, Delhi making it costlier by Rs.10,000 than the outgoing model. It rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R in the Indian market. Let us take a detailed look on the similarities and differences.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals: Price

Make and model Old price Difference Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rs 1.35 lakh (New price) Rs 1.25 lakh Rs 10,000 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Rs 1.30 lakh Hero Xtreme 160R Rs. 1.19-1.30 lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V costs Rs 1,29,820, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1.35 lakh. The Hero Xtreme 160R is priced between Rs. 1.19 – 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals: Engine

The 2023 Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled motor generating 16.9bhp at 9,000rpm and 14.6Nm at 7,250rpm. In comparison, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V uses a 159.7cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox that produces 16bhp at 9,250rpm and 14.73Nm at 7,250rpm. The Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a 163cc air-cooled engine producing 14bhp of peak power.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Vs rivals: Specs And Features

The 2023 Pulsar NS160 gets a new pair of upside-down front forks and the naked motorcycle comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. It also gets a semi-digital instrument console as the outgoing model and the readout now gets a gear position indicator.

The Apache RTR 160 4V gets telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. It also features a fully digital instrument console, which shows a speedometer, tachometer, clock, trip meter, gear-position indicator, top speed recorder, lap timer, acceleration timer, and riding modes. It has three riding modes – Urban, Rain and Sport. However, it only gets single-channel ABS.

The Hero Xtreme gets a digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, engine kill switch, digital speedometer and tachometer among other features.

