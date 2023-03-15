Bajaj has launched the 2023 Pulsar NS160 in India at Rs. 1,34,657, ex-showroom, Delhi making it costlier by Rs.10,000 than the outgoing model. It rivals the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Hero Xtreme 160R in the Indian market. Let us take a detailed look on the similarities and differences.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals: Price
|Make and model
|Old price
|Difference
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Rs 1.35 lakh (New price)
|Rs 1.25 lakh
|Rs 10,000
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Rs 1.30 lakh
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Rs. 1.19-1.30 lakh
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V costs Rs 1,29,820, while the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1.35 lakh. The Hero Xtreme 160R is priced between Rs. 1.19 – 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. (all ex-showroom, Delhi).
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs rivals: Engine
The 2023 Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil/air-cooled motor generating 16.9bhp at 9,000rpm and 14.6Nm at 7,250rpm. In comparison, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V uses a 159.7cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox that produces 16bhp at 9,250rpm and 14.73Nm at 7,250rpm. The Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by a 163cc air-cooled engine producing 14bhp of peak power.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Vs rivals: Specs And Features
The 2023 Pulsar NS160 gets a new pair of upside-down front forks and the naked motorcycle comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. It also gets a semi-digital instrument console as the outgoing model and the readout now gets a gear position indicator.
The Apache RTR 160 4V gets telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. It also features a fully digital instrument console, which shows a speedometer, tachometer, clock, trip meter, gear-position indicator, top speed recorder, lap timer, acceleration timer, and riding modes. It has three riding modes – Urban, Rain and Sport. However, it only gets single-channel ABS.
The Hero Xtreme gets a digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, engine kill switch, digital speedometer and tachometer among other features.
Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review:
