2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160: Differences explained

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been recently launched at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom, and it will be sold alongside the Pulsar N160. Here’s how these 160cc Pulsar motorcycles fare against each other.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160
The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is priced from Rs 1.23 lakh while the NS160 retails at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom

Bajaj Auto recently introduced the updated Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200 in India. They are the first Pulsar series motorcycles to get USD front forks. The new 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been launched at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom, and it will be sold alongside the Pulsar N160. Here’s how these 160cc Pulsar motorcycles fare against each other. 

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160: Design and colours

In terms of design, these Pulsar motorcycles are vastly different from each other. The N160 features the new-gen Pulsar design while the NS160 sports its signature streetfighter appeal. They get a wolf-eyed headlamp and while the NS160’s unit is still a halogen one, the N160 boasts an all-LED lighting system.   

Pulsar N160 colours

Bajaj is offering the new Pulsar NS160 in only two colour shades. They are Ebony Black and Pearl Metallic White. The Bajaj Pulsar N160, on the other hand, is available in a total of four paint schemes. They are Caribbean Blue, Racing Red, Techno Grey and Brooklyn Black. 

Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationPulsar NS160Pulsar N160
Engine160.3cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected
Power16.9 bhp15.7 bhp
Torque14.6 Nm14.65 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed

Powering the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. The Pulsar N160, on the other hand, gets a slightly bigger engine but offers similar power and torque figures. It is powered by a 164.82cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 15.7 bhp and 14.65 Nm. Both these motorcycles come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.  

Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160: Dimensions

DimensionsPulsar NS160Pulsar N160
Length2017 mm1989 mm
Width804 mm743 mm
Height1060 mm1050 mm
Wheelbase1372 mm1358 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm165 mm
Seat Height805 mm795 mm
Kerb Weight152 kg152-154 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity12 litres14 litres
Pulsar N160 features

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160: Hardware and features

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS160 gets upside-down front forks while the N160 gets telescopic forks. At the rear, both these motorcycles sport a mono-shock absorber. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at either end and they get dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, the Pulsar N160 gets a fully digital instrument cluster and an LED lighting system while the NS160 gets a semi-digital console. 

Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review:

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160: Price and rivals 

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Bajaj Pulsar NS160Rs 1.35 lakh
Bajaj Pulsar N160Rs 1.23 lakh – Rs 1.30 lakh

The new Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been launched in India at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Bajaj is offering the Pulsar N160 in two variants: single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. They are priced at Rs 1.23 lakh and Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. These 160cc Pulsar motorcycles rival the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ-S, Suzuki Gixxer, etc. 

First published on: 20-03-2023 at 13:32 IST