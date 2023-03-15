2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 launched: Priced from Rs 1.35 lakh

The new 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the NS200 have been launched in India. These naked streetfighters get some minor updates and have been priced from Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Auto has introduced its updated Pulsar ‘NS’ naked streetfighter range in India. The new 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been launched at Rs 1.35 lakh while the Pulsar NS200 will retail at Rs 1.47 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Thanks to the new add-ons, these motorcycles have become dearer by up to Rs 10,000 over their outgoing models.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: Price in India

Make and model Launch price Old price Difference Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rs 1.35 lakh Rs 1.25 lakh Rs 10,000 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rs 1.47 lakh Rs 1.40 lakh Rs 7,000

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been priced at Rs 1.35 lakh while the Pulsar NS200 now costs Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom. The younger Pulsar will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda XBlade 160, etc. The elder sibling, on the other hand, will rival the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, KTM Duke 200 and others.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

The Pulsar NS200 is sold as the Dominar 200 in the Brazilian markets

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: What’s new?

In terms of design, these naked streetfighter motorcycles remain identical to their predecessors. The only visual change one can notice is the inclusion of new USD front forks. The NS160 and the NS200 are the first Pulsar motorcycles to get upside-down forks.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

At the rear, they sport a mono-shock absorber. The other major update is that the Pulsar NS160 and the NS200 now get dual-channel ABS as standard. Moreover, they are equipped with slightly lighter alloy wheels frrom the Pulsar N160 and the N250.

Watch Video | Bajaj Pulsar N160 Review:

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, these motorcycles remain unchanged. However, the engines are now OBD-2 compliant. Powering the Pulsar NS160 is a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar NS200 gets a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which retro cruiser should be your pick?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.