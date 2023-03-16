2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: All you need to know

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200 have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about these naked streetfighters.

Bajaj Auto has introduced the updated versions of its ever-popular Pulsar ‘NS’ naked streetfighter range in India. The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the Pulsar NS200 have been launched at Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, respectively. These motorcycles have got some significant updates and here’s all you need to know about them.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: Design and colours

Bajaj’s Pulsar NS range is a timeless motorcycle series and the design of these motorcycles haven’t changed much ever since their debut in 2012. However, with the latest overhaul, the Pulsar NS160 and the NS200 finally get USD front forks. Their colour palette has also been updated. Both these motorcycles are offered in Metallic Pearl White, Glossy Ebony Black, Satin Red and Pewter Grey paint schemes.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: Engine and gearbox

Specification Pulsar NS160 Pulsar NS200 Engine 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected Power 16.9 bhp 24.1 bhp Torque 14.6 Nm 18.74 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 6-speed

Mechanically, these motorcycles remain unchanged. However, the engines are now OBD-2 compliant. Powering the Pulsar NS160 is a 160.3cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that develops 16.9 bhp and 14.6 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar NS200 gets a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: Hardware and features

The Pulsar NS160 and the NS200 are the first Pulsar motorcycles to get upside-down front forks. At the rear, they get a Nitrox gas-charged mono-shock absorber. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and they now get dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, these naked streetfighters get an updated instrument cluster that now even shows a gear position indicator.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200: Price and rivals

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Rs 1.35 lakh Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Rs 1.47 lakh

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been priced at Rs 1.35 lakh while the Pulsar NS200 will retail for Rs 1.47 lakh, ex-showroom. Thanks to the new add-ons, these motorcycles have become dearer by Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,000, respectively, over their outgoing models. The Pulsar NS200 will take on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R, etc, while the NS200 will rival the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, KTM Duke 200 and others.

