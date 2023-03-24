2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F re-launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been re-launched in India at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom. While the motorcycle doesn’t get too many changes, it is back on sale thanks to public demand.

Bajaj Auto has re-introduced the Pulsar 220F in the Indian market. The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been launched in India at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom. This semi-faired motorcycle was discontinued in April 2022. However, thanks to public demand, it is now back on sale with some minor updates.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Price and rivals

The new Bajaj Pulsar 220F is offered in a single variant and it has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom. Bajaj has started dispatching this motorcycle and it will be soon available at all dealerships across the country. While the Pulsar 220F doesn’t have any direct rivals, it indirectly takes on the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar F250, etc.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: What’s new?

In terms of design, the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F remains largely identical to its predecessor. Powering the Pulsar 220F is a 220cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns 20 bhp at 8,500 RPM and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and it is now OBD-2 compliant to meet the latest emission norms.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Hardware and features

The Bajaj Pulsar 220F isn’t a very fancy motorcycle and gets basic underpinnings. It sports telescopic front forks and dual gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with a single-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, the Pulsar 220F continues to get a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer.

